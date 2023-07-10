Long Ridge raises $730m for fintech, business software deals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Long Ridge Equity Partners raised $730 million for its fourth fund focused on the fintech and enterprise software sectors, the growth-investment firm announced Monday.

Driving the news: The fund, some 64% larger than Long Ridge's last, comes amid a broader industry slowdown.

Details: An investor in digital identity company AuthenticID and foreign exchange business Broadway Technology, Long Ridge generally seeks companies with at least $5 million in run-rate revenue.