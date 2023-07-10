Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Long Ridge raises $730m for fintech, business software deals

Lucinda Shen
Illustration of a blank check with a magnifying glass hovering over it, revealing a one hundred dollar bill within the glass

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Long Ridge Equity Partners raised $730 million for its fourth fund focused on the fintech and enterprise software sectors, the growth-investment firm announced Monday.

Driving the news: The fund, some 64% larger than Long Ridge's last, comes amid a broader industry slowdown.

Details: An investor in digital identity company AuthenticID and foreign exchange business Broadway Technology, Long Ridge generally seeks companies with at least $5 million in run-rate revenue.

