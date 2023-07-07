Share on email (opens in new window)

Affirm (Nasdaq: AFRM) has struck a strategic partnership with startup Loop Returns and will shut down Returnly, a company it acquired for $300 million just two years ago.

Why it matters: As it focuses on its core business and profitability, the Loop partnership enables Affirm to back away from the returns business while maintaining a stake in the sector.

What’s happening: Affirm plans to sunset Returnly by October and will work to transition its merchant clients to Loop Returns.

Affirm will take an equity stake in Loop, which has raised more than $100 million in funding.

How it works: Loop Returns founder Jonathan Poma says his team has been working with Affirm to make it seamless for its clients to switch over.

"A merchant, if they opt in, can essentially send all of their Returnly software settings ... to Loop," Poma says.

To ease the process, Loop's R&D team built a tool to map those settings to the returns language it uses.

Flashback: Affirm acquired Returnly in early 2021 for $300 million in a mix of cash and equity.

Not long after, PayPal bought competitor Happy Returns.

The other side: Loop Returns stayed private, raising a $65 million Series B round led by CRV, with participation from strategic investor Shopify.

In describing that decision, Poma said, "I think leaving a business with our product-market fit, our customer base and the partners we [had] ... would have been selling the company short."

"There's a whole lot of TAM that someone's going to go capture, and I believed that we could be the winner," he added.

The big picture: Affirm, on the other hand, decided a returns business was a nice-to-have and not a must-have for its purposes, particularly in a rough environment for publicly traded fintech companies.