Topkey, an expense management startup for property managers, raised $5.2 million in seed funding led by Felicis Ventures.

Why it matters: Expense management startups like Brex and Ramp have attracted billions in funding by betting they can battle American Express — newer entrants are differentiating by honing in on specific industries.

Details: Nashville-based Topkey focuses on property managers, with its customers primarily being those handling short-term, Airbnb-like rentals.

These property managers handle everything for owners, from maintenance to restocking abodes with toilet paper, resulting in heavy paperwork, lost time, and human error, says CEO Jonathan Sukhia.

Managers are also usually managing properties for multiple owners at any given time.

Additional investors include a16z, Y Combinator, Andrew Kitchell, Assurant Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, Grit Partners, and Kindergarten Ventures.

How it works: Topkey seeks to address the issue by offering credit cards that automatically lodge expenses and makes it easier to tag who — guest or property owner — ultimately owes which expense.

Topkey syncs those flows with the property manager's accounting software, and also offers bill pay services.

What they're saying: "Anecdotally, talking to a lot of [property managers], anywhere between 10 and 20% of those expenses just don't get allocated back and they're eating the cost," says Sukhia.

How it makes money: Topkey currently makes the majority of its revenue from subscriptions, but also earns some from interchange.

Of note: Sukhia was most recently the head of global management company partnerships for the hotels group at Airbnb.

What we're watching: Topkey sees the ability to be a financial center for a wider group of property managers in the long term.

The company offers checking accounts via Thread Bank. It's also working to offer a high-yield trust account in coming weeks.

Some of its customers already use Topkey's software to manage properties outside of short-term rentals, taking care of parking lots and pools for Homeowners Associations. The company is also building an offering for companies that manage hotels.

State of play: "Verticalized" players say they can more address issues specific to a complex industry — leading to a sticker user base.