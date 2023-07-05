Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

GTCR is in talks to buy a majority stake in London-based merchant payment processor Worldpay from Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS), per multiple reports.

Why it matters: This could be the year's largest private equity deal, with a value above $15 billion, but it's just a fraction of what FIS paid to acquire Worldpay in 2019.

Between the lines: This would also be the largest deal in the 43-year history of Chicago-based GTCR, which recently raised $11.5 billion for its 14th flagship fund.

Other suitors reportedly included Advent International, which once was part of Worldpay's ownership group.

Flashback: When FIS agreed to buy Worldpay, the business was valued at about $43 billion, including debt.

At the time, FIS believed that combining the scale of Worldpay's merchant payments business with its core banking services would benefit both businesses.

State of play: Worldpay's growth stalled under FIS' watch, however, prompting pressure from activist shareholders D.E. Shaw and Jana Partners.

FIS performed a strategic review last December, leading it to announce plans to spin out the merchant services business in February.

Of note: FIS shares jumped 6% on the news but are still down precipitously from 2020 highs.

The company's stock has fallen about 45% since the Worldpay deal was announced.

The big picture: The Worldpay deal was part of an M&A frenzy for payments businesses that was kicked off by Fiserv's acquisition of First Data Corp for $22 billion in January 2019.

That deal was followed by Global Payments’ acquisition of TSYS ($21.5 billion) in September and Worldline’s purchase of Ingenico (€7.8 billion) the following year.

The bottom line: This is a course change for FIS, which decided that merchant payments and core banking were two great tastes that didn't taste great together.