Bitpanda Pro spins out as One Trading and raises €30M

One Trading, a digital asset exchange formerly operating as Bitpanda Pro, has spun out and raised €30 million in Series A funding led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.

Why it matters: Investors still see an opportunity for a more sophisticated, regulated digital asset exchange to emerge, in spite of — or perhaps because of — the collapse of FTX and others.

Context: Bitpanda Pro was founded in 2019 to offer more-sophisticated crypto trading tools and products for advanced retail and institutional investors.

The unit was led by former JPMorgan digital innovation head Joshua Barraclough, who joined as CEO in 2021.

What’s happening: The Milan, Italy-based firm has spun out and will now operate as a separate entity under the One Trading brand.

The company aims to offer crypto products like derivatives and spot trading to institutional and retail investors.

What they’re saying: Barraclough says he worked with the Bitpanda board and raised external capital to spin out One Trading because “I had a strong view on what right level of investment was to take the exchange where it needed to be … and the product that I wanted to build.”

“In order for that to be successful, it never really made sense for that to be in Bitpanda.”

Details: One Trading has a spot trading license and is working to obtain a MiFID trading venue license in the Netherlands, which Barraclough says will allow the firm to provide listed securities for all customer types across Europe.

“A lot of the people who I’m hiring or brought in are ex-TradFi, have worked on exchanges, traditional trading floors or market makers," he says. "It's a very different profile to kind of what you see at a broker.”

The intrigue: One Trading’s focus is solely on Europe, and the company has no plans to enter the U.S., a market which Barraclough says has a “significant lack of clarity” when it comes to regulation.

“We've always been a regulatory-first venue, so when everyone else was setting up in the Bahamas and committing regulatory arbitrage, we were always of the view that regulation was key,” he adds.

Of note: Bitpanda has retained a stake in the new company.