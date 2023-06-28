Bitpanda Pro spins out as One Trading and raises €30M
One Trading, a digital asset exchange formerly operating as Bitpanda Pro, has spun out and raised €30 million in Series A funding led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.
Why it matters: Investors still see an opportunity for a more sophisticated, regulated digital asset exchange to emerge, in spite of — or perhaps because of — the collapse of FTX and others.
Context: Bitpanda Pro was founded in 2019 to offer more-sophisticated crypto trading tools and products for advanced retail and institutional investors.
- The unit was led by former JPMorgan digital innovation head Joshua Barraclough, who joined as CEO in 2021.
What’s happening: The Milan, Italy-based firm has spun out and will now operate as a separate entity under the One Trading brand.
- The company aims to offer crypto products like derivatives and spot trading to institutional and retail investors.
What they’re saying: Barraclough says he worked with the Bitpanda board and raised external capital to spin out One Trading because “I had a strong view on what right level of investment was to take the exchange where it needed to be … and the product that I wanted to build.”
- “In order for that to be successful, it never really made sense for that to be in Bitpanda.”
Details: One Trading has a spot trading license and is working to obtain a MiFID trading venue license in the Netherlands, which Barraclough says will allow the firm to provide listed securities for all customer types across Europe.
- “A lot of the people who I’m hiring or brought in are ex-TradFi, have worked on exchanges, traditional trading floors or market makers," he says. "It's a very different profile to kind of what you see at a broker.”
The intrigue: One Trading’s focus is solely on Europe, and the company has no plans to enter the U.S., a market which Barraclough says has a “significant lack of clarity” when it comes to regulation.
- “We've always been a regulatory-first venue, so when everyone else was setting up in the Bahamas and committing regulatory arbitrage, we were always of the view that regulation was key,” he adds.
Of note: Bitpanda has retained a stake in the new company.
- MiddleGame Ventures, Speedinvest, Keyrock, and Wintermute Ventures also participated in One Trading’s Series A round.