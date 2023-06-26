Share on email (opens in new window)

Canadian real estate brokerage Properly has hired an investment bank to evaluate strategic options, including a possible sale, The Globe and Mail reports.

Why it matters: An increase in interest rates and a slowdown in the housing market has wreaked havoc on the business models of consumer-facing real estate startups.

Driving the news: Properly co-founder and CEO Anshul Ruparell confirmed to The Globe and Mail that the company has hired Raymond James to help it evaluate options after receiving inbound acquisition interest.

Context: Founded in 2018, the Toronto-based startup was part of a wave of digital-first real estate firms that promised to simplify the process of home buying and selling.

Its key differentiator was "sales assurance," promising sellers a guaranteed price for their homes if they were unable to sell on the open market within 90 days.

But Properly pivoted away from that program this year, citing "unprecedented volatility in the Canadian housing market."

That followed layoffs of 71 employees in November.

Flashback: Properly had raised a total of $192 million CAD in debt and equity from investors that include Bain Capital Ventures, Prudence, FJ Labs, Intact Ventures, Golden Ventures, AlleyCorp and Interplay Ventures.