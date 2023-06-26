Real estate brokerage Properly mulls a sale
Canadian real estate brokerage Properly has hired an investment bank to evaluate strategic options, including a possible sale, The Globe and Mail reports.
Why it matters: An increase in interest rates and a slowdown in the housing market has wreaked havoc on the business models of consumer-facing real estate startups.
Driving the news: Properly co-founder and CEO Anshul Ruparell confirmed to The Globe and Mail that the company has hired Raymond James to help it evaluate options after receiving inbound acquisition interest.
Context: Founded in 2018, the Toronto-based startup was part of a wave of digital-first real estate firms that promised to simplify the process of home buying and selling.
- Its key differentiator was "sales assurance," promising sellers a guaranteed price for their homes if they were unable to sell on the open market within 90 days.
- But Properly pivoted away from that program this year, citing "unprecedented volatility in the Canadian housing market."
- That followed layoffs of 71 employees in November.
Flashback: Properly had raised a total of $192 million CAD in debt and equity from investors that include Bain Capital Ventures, Prudence, FJ Labs, Intact Ventures, Golden Ventures, AlleyCorp and Interplay Ventures.
- Its most recent financing round — a $36 million CAD Series B extension — was announced just last August.