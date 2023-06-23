FTX sues K5, former Clinton aide, for $700m

Failed crypto exchange FTX yesterday sued to claw back $700 million from K5, an investment firm whose founder has ties to Hillary Clinton, Elon Musk and Kendall Jenner.

Why it matters: If the capital were to be clawed back, it could have a ripple effect on K5's investments.

Driving the news: FTX alleges that former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took advantage of the lack of internal controls at the crypto exchange to defraud investors and customers by spending lavishly on assets, including the investment in K5.

The deal enriched K5's founders, but with little benefit to FTX itself, the lawsuit states.

It further alleges that Bankman-Fried treated K5 as an extension of himself, ignoring concerns of an FTX executive over the deal.

SBF wrote in a separate exchange, per the suit, that there are “logistical, PR, regulatory, etc. reasons to not just merge K5 100% into FTX, but I and Bryan will both act how we would if they were merged.” Bryan refers to K5 co-founder Bryan Baum, named as a defendant in the lawsuit alongside co-founder Michael Kives. Kives notably was an aide to Clinton and is a friend of Musk. K5 also incubated Jenner's 818 Tequila.

Beyond Jenner's 818 Tequila, FTX and Alameda-related capital was heavily invested in a fund where most of the capital ($189.7 million) had gone to Musk's SpaceX.

Details: The lawsuit alleges Kives and Baum wined and dined Bankman-Fried in February 2022, leading the crypto executive to dub Kives "the most connected person I've ever met."

In less than three weeks, Bankman-Fried, Kives and Baum had signed a term sheet in which Bankman-Fried "or a related entity" would give Kives and Baum $125 million each and would invest billion in K5 and its affiliates over the next three years.

Over the course of 2022, Bankman-Fried would direct the transfer of $700 million to Kive, Baum and K5 entities, the lawsuit alleged.

As part of that, FTX entities effectively invested about $214.5 million into Jenner's 818 Tequila brand and overpaid by 200-fold, per the filing.

Be smart: It was expected that K5 could be hit with some sort of clawback attempt by FTX. The amount, however, is significantly higher than previously was thought.