FTX sues K5, former Clinton aide, for $700m
Failed crypto exchange FTX yesterday sued to claw back $700 million from K5, an investment firm whose founder has ties to Hillary Clinton, Elon Musk and Kendall Jenner.
Why it matters: If the capital were to be clawed back, it could have a ripple effect on K5's investments.
Driving the news: FTX alleges that former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took advantage of the lack of internal controls at the crypto exchange to defraud investors and customers by spending lavishly on assets, including the investment in K5.
- The deal enriched K5's founders, but with little benefit to FTX itself, the lawsuit states.
- It further alleges that Bankman-Fried treated K5 as an extension of himself, ignoring concerns of an FTX executive over the deal.
- SBF wrote in a separate exchange, per the suit, that there are “logistical, PR, regulatory, etc. reasons to not just merge K5 100% into FTX, but I and Bryan will both act how we would if they were merged.” Bryan refers to K5 co-founder Bryan Baum, named as a defendant in the lawsuit alongside co-founder Michael Kives. Kives notably was an aide to Clinton and is a friend of Musk. K5 also incubated Jenner's 818 Tequila.
- Beyond Jenner's 818 Tequila, FTX and Alameda-related capital was heavily invested in a fund where most of the capital ($189.7 million) had gone to Musk's SpaceX.
Details: The lawsuit alleges Kives and Baum wined and dined Bankman-Fried in February 2022, leading the crypto executive to dub Kives "the most connected person I've ever met."
- In less than three weeks, Bankman-Fried, Kives and Baum had signed a term sheet in which Bankman-Fried "or a related entity" would give Kives and Baum $125 million each and would invest billion in K5 and its affiliates over the next three years.
- Over the course of 2022, Bankman-Fried would direct the transfer of $700 million to Kive, Baum and K5 entities, the lawsuit alleged.
- As part of that, FTX entities effectively invested about $214.5 million into Jenner's 818 Tequila brand and overpaid by 200-fold, per the filing.
Be smart: It was expected that K5 could be hit with some sort of clawback attempt by FTX. The amount, however, is significantly higher than previously was thought.
- The Financial Times reported in November that Alameda had put $300 million into K5 Global.