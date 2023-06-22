Insurtech Root gets a bid
Beleaguered car-insurance fintech Root has a bidder, the Wall Street Journal reports: Embedded Insurance.
Why it matters: Consumer-facing insurtechs have been among the hardest hit by the recent tech fall fallout with shares of Root down 98% since its first day of trading.
Details: According to the Journal, Embedded is offering to acquire Root for $19.34 a share, a significant premium to its $5.97 share price at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
- The deal appears to value the company at about $277.9 million. Root's market cap was around $85.6 million on Tuesday prior to the news breaking.
Yes, but: Root was once valued at $6.8 billion.
Background: James Hall, the entrepreneur behind Embedded Insurance, sold car insurance business Salty Dot to CDK for $153 million in 2021, with additional earn-outs based on performance.
Root did not respond to a request for comment.