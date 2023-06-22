Insurtech Root gets a bid

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Beleaguered car-insurance fintech Root has a bidder, the Wall Street Journal reports: Embedded Insurance.

Why it matters: Consumer-facing insurtechs have been among the hardest hit by the recent tech fall fallout with shares of Root down 98% since its first day of trading.

Details: According to the Journal, Embedded is offering to acquire Root for $19.34 a share, a significant premium to its $5.97 share price at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The deal appears to value the company at about $277.9 million. Root's market cap was around $85.6 million on Tuesday prior to the news breaking.

Yes, but: Root was once valued at $6.8 billion.

Background: James Hall, the entrepreneur behind Embedded Insurance, sold car insurance business Salty Dot to CDK for $153 million in 2021, with additional earn-outs based on performance.

Root did not respond to a request for comment.