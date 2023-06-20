Crypto exchange EDX Markets launches with institutional backing
EDX Markets, a noncustodial digital asset marketplace for institutional investors, has launched with a new round of funding from a group of proprietary trading firms.
Why it matters: Despite FTX’s collapse and recent regulatory pressure from the SEC, institutional investors are still looking for trusted trading partners for digital assets.
Details: EDX Markets' latest financing includes investment from Miami International Holdings, along with affiliates of proprietary trading firms DV Trading, GTS, GSR and Hudson River Trading.
- Previous investors include Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and Virtu Financial.
How it works: EDX Markets has taken a contrarian approach to centralized crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase by sidestepping retail investors and avoiding asset custody.
- It doesn’t directly touch any of its customers’ digital assets, instead operating a marketplace where institutional investors can agree on prices and execute trades.
- The firm supports four digital assets (bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash), steering clear of those identified as securities by the SEC.
Between the lines: EDX has begun executing trades with certain customers, with market-maker Citadel Securities among them.
Of note: Before founding EDX, chief executive Jamil Nazarali was a longtime Citadel executive.