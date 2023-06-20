Share on email (opens in new window)

EDX Markets, a noncustodial digital asset marketplace for institutional investors, has launched with a new round of funding from a group of proprietary trading firms.

Why it matters: Despite FTX’s collapse and recent regulatory pressure from the SEC, institutional investors are still looking for trusted trading partners for digital assets.

Details: EDX Markets' latest financing includes investment from Miami International Holdings, along with affiliates of proprietary trading firms DV Trading, GTS, GSR and Hudson River Trading.

Previous investors include Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and Virtu Financial.

How it works: EDX Markets has taken a contrarian approach to centralized crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase by sidestepping retail investors and avoiding asset custody.

It doesn’t directly touch any of its customers’ digital assets, instead operating a marketplace where institutional investors can agree on prices and execute trades.

The firm supports four digital assets (bitcoin, ether, litecoin and bitcoin cash), steering clear of those identified as securities by the SEC.

Between the lines: EDX has begun executing trades with certain customers, with market-maker Citadel Securities among them.

Of note: Before founding EDX, chief executive Jamil Nazarali was a longtime Citadel executive.