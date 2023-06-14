Stripe is rethinking the way it does business as it seeks to expand the number of Fortune 100 companies its serves, president of product and business Will Gaybrick tells Axios.

Why it matters: Stripe is best known for its developer-first approach to working with startups but is increasingly shifting its focus to attract more enterprise customers.

State of play: As Stripe seeks larger customers, Gaybrick says the company's product is already in a really good place.

"We have all the card features and payment method coverage and geo coverage and so on," he added.

Yes, but: The company is still learning how to onboard and support enterprise customers.

"One of the things we've learned is that a lot of what we built ... is a lot harder for enterprise users to adopt, because they're already sitting across three or four different [payment] processors," Gaybrick says.

"We've been historically accustomed to users' adopting us wholesale, but for some products we need to change that," he adds.

Between the lines: Many enterprise customers initially turn to Stripe to help solve some of their hardest problems before expanding their use over time, according to Gaybrick.

He gave the example of Amazon, which began working with Stripe in East Asia before expanding its relationship to serve core markets in North America.

He says Uber works closely with Stripe in places like Japan and recently launched a partnership in which the transportation giant is using its payments stack to facilitate bank payments for rides.

Likewise, Airbnb is using Stripe Link to store user credentials and make payments with one click. It has 100-plus customers processing more than $1 billion on Stripe, he says.

The intrigue: Gaybrick insists Stripe is not abandoning startups, even as its focus shifts to enterprise customers.