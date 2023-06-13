Share on email (opens in new window)

Apron, a payments startup looking to be the Bill Holdings of the U.K., raised $5.5 million in funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Why it matters: Apron joins the wave of fintech startups looking to bring the convenience of apps such as Venmo or Cash App to the business world.

How it works: Focused on small businesses, Apron seeks to simplify all outgoing payments — including accounts payable, payroll, and reimbursements.

It syncs with accounting software like QuickBooks and Zero, and automatically logs when payments go out in real-time — cutting out the reconciliation process.

Apron allows its companies to make batch payments — paying out multiple parties at once.

Like Bill, Apron is also looking to breach the expense management software space.

What they're saying: "Product simplicity is table stakes with SMBs," says CEO Bogdan Uzbekov.

"To get their attention, products needs to be extremely slick and simple. It doesn't need to require any active learning — it's consumer grade."

Context: Uzbekov was previously the European operations lead for Block's Cash App, and he was product lead for Revolut before that.

Currently U.K.-focused, Apron plans to expand into the European Union in the future.

Of note: The company makes money from subscriptions, payments, and foreign exchange fees.

What we're watching: Apron is not alone in its space, and competes with Telleroo, Credec, and Comma to at least some extent.