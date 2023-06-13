Insight Partners has lowered its $20 billion fundraising target for its latest fund amid a slowdown in dealmaking and a slump in late-stage startup valuations, the FT reports.

Why it matters: Insight has been a prolific backer of fintech startups and could serve as a bellwether for other late-stage investors fundraising in the current slowdown.

Driving the news: The New York-based venture capital and private equity firm has raised $2 billion for its 13th fund, which it began marketing to institutional investors last June, according to the report.

As a result, the firm has scaled back its ambitions and is now targeting $15 billion for the new fund.

Insight reportedly has deployed roughly $14 billion of its current $20 billion fund.

Between the lines: Insight was one of the most active investors in tech over the last two years, but its deal cadence has slowed dramatically in the first half of 2023.

According to Pitchbook data, the firm was part of 239 venture capital and 70 private equity deals in 2021, which fell to 191 VC deals and 44 PE deals in 2022.

But it has participated in just 30 VC deals and 20 PE deals this year.

Of note: Though a generalist firm, Insight has been involved in some of the largest fintech deals over the past several years.

It was a part of the $1 billion Series D round for Checkout.com, which valued it at $40 billion, as well as a $690 million round for Coda Payments, which was valued at about $2.5 billion.

Insight was also on the list of 60 investors that plugged $900 million into now-defunct crypto exchange FTX in mid-2021.

Other notable fintech investments include BharatPe, Divvy, Finix, Flutterwave, N26, Taxbit, Unit and Wisetack.

What they're saying: “The sharp fall in valuations has reset the market in a very positive way,” Insight wrote in a note to investors.