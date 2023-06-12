Navan's new corporate card play

Share on email (opens in new window)

Navan, formerly known as TripActions, on Monday launched an expense management offering that works with a company's existing Mastercard or Visa corporate card.

Why it matters: The development heats up competition in the already hot corporate card space and shakes up the conventional expense management business model.

The move also is intended to expand Navan's customer base to those preferring to retain their banking relationships, which tend to be larger businesses.

Context: Expense management startups like Brex and Ramp make a significant amount — if not most — of their money through interchange fees that come with offering their own corporate cards.

Navan's new product would take none of that fee, instead earning revenue from selling software.

Driving the news: Navan's offering enables customers to link an existing corporate card to the company's software.

As with its branded card, transactions would automatically show up in the expense management system and be checked against company policy.

In theory, that means Navan could also take on Brex or Ramp customers that wish to continue using their cards but switch to Navan's software.

Of note: Older expense management players such as Concur and Expensify already allow customers to integrate their own corporate cards.

Navan contends its software and integration are faster and superior.

The bigger picture: For Navan, interchange fees have been a small part of its revenue, according to the company's head of expense Michael Sindicich.