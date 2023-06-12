Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Navan's new corporate card play

Lucinda Shen
Navan, formerly known as TripActions, on Monday launched an expense management offering that works with a company's existing Mastercard or Visa corporate card.

Why it matters: The development heats up competition in the already hot corporate card space and shakes up the conventional expense management business model.

  • The move also is intended to expand Navan's customer base to those preferring to retain their banking relationships, which tend to be larger businesses.

Context: Expense management startups like Brex and Ramp make a significant amount — if not most — of their money through interchange fees that come with offering their own corporate cards.

  • Navan's new product would take none of that fee, instead earning revenue from selling software.

Driving the news: Navan's offering enables customers to link an existing corporate card to the company's software.

  • As with its branded card, transactions would automatically show up in the expense management system and be checked against company policy.
  • In theory, that means Navan could also take on Brex or Ramp customers that wish to continue using their cards but switch to Navan's software.

Of note: Older expense management players such as Concur and Expensify already allow customers to integrate their own corporate cards.

  • Navan contends its software and integration are faster and superior.

The bigger picture: For Navan, interchange fees have been a small part of its revenue, according to the company's head of expense Michael Sindicich.

  • Its travel business, which finds flights and hotels for customers, remains its largest moneymaker.
