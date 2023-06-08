Educational fundraising startup GiveCampus has acquired competitor Community Funded in a consolidation of non-profit crowdfunding technology providers.

Why it matters: The combined entities have facilitated more than $3.5 billion in charitable giving.

What’s happening: GiveCampus is acquiring Community Funded’s technology and bringing on most of its 10-person team to support while it integrates the product into its own offering.

Between the lines: According to GiveCampus’ founder Kestrel Linder, the deal will strengthen the startup’s product offering, particularly among a certain segment of enterprise customers at large educational institutions.

Community Funded’s customers include the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Utah, American University, the University of Illinois Foundation, and the University of Colorado system.

Washington, D.C.-based GiveCampus claims to have facilitated more than $3 billion in charitable giving, compared to $500 million raised by Community Funded.

What they’re saying: “Over the last seven years, we were competing head-to-head. We won most of the time but not all of the time… and they really distinguished themselves at winning in the enterprise segment of the market,” Linder says.

“They were beating us somewhat consistently in that one segment… and for us, that's a big part of the reason why this acquisition makes sense,” Linder says.

Flashback: The deal follows a $50 million growth equity raise by GiveCampus from Silversmith Capital Partners last September, its first significant financing round since being founded in 2015.