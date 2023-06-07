Affirm gets embedded as a checkout option for Amazon Pay
Affirm is deepening its relationship with Amazon, making its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering available to third-party merchants who embed Amazon Pay as a checkout option.
Why it matters: By landing as a checkout option for merchants who already offer Amazon Pay, Affirm will gain access to thousands of retailers and millions of potential consumers.
How it works: Through the latest expansion of their partnership, Amazon is offering Affirm's Adaptive Checkout technology directly within the Amazon Pay button.
- That will enable third-party sellers who have embedded the Amazon Pay checkout button on their sites to offer Affirm's pay-over-time option to customers.
- It's not automatic, however: Those merchants still must opt in to add Affirm as a payment option through their Amazon Pay seller settings.
Flashback: Affirm first became an Amazon partner in 2021, when its BNPL offering became a checkout option for customers.
- More recently, Affirm has expanded its portfolio of partnerships with other major payment providers, like Stripe and WorldPay.
Of note: Wall Street was fairly positive on the news, with Affirm's stock rising 12% in early trading.