Affirm is deepening its relationship with Amazon, making its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering available to third-party merchants who embed Amazon Pay as a checkout option.

Why it matters: By landing as a checkout option for merchants who already offer Amazon Pay, Affirm will gain access to thousands of retailers and millions of potential consumers.

How it works: Through the latest expansion of their partnership, Amazon is offering Affirm's Adaptive Checkout technology directly within the Amazon Pay button.

That will enable third-party sellers who have embedded the Amazon Pay checkout button on their sites to offer Affirm's pay-over-time option to customers.

It's not automatic, however: Those merchants still must opt in to add Affirm as a payment option through their Amazon Pay seller settings.

Flashback: Affirm first became an Amazon partner in 2021, when its BNPL offering became a checkout option for customers.

More recently, Affirm has expanded its portfolio of partnerships with other major payment providers, like Stripe and WorldPay.

Of note: Wall Street was fairly positive on the news, with Affirm's stock rising 12% in early trading.