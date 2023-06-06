Share on email (opens in new window)

Green Check Verified, which helps legal cannabis businesses connect with friendly financial institutions, has acquired cannabis compliance startup Komplyd.

Why it matters: As the legal cannabis industry expands, data and compliance requirements will become even more complex.

Context: Green Check, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, focuses on point-of-sale solutions for the legal cannabis industry, helping dispensaries and other cannabis businesses to compliantly track inventory and sales.

Komplyd's tools are built for seed-to-sale compliance, which enables growers, cultivators and extractors to comply with local regulations and track development from the source of the plant to the finished product.

With those tools in place, Green Check can offer a single set of APIs to track both point-of-sale and seed-to-sale data, CEO Kevin Hart says.

Details: The company is not releasing financial details, but Hart says this was primarily a stock-based deal, with Green Check assuming San Jose, California-based Komplyd's financial liabilities.

Komplyd founder and CEO Rose Elliott and product lead Travis Moerschbacher will join Green Check, but it's not bringing on any other team members.

Between the lines: In addition to compliance, the acquisition will give Green Check better market data throughout the cannabis supply chain.

"[It's] not just pushing data up to the states, but actually utilizing that data in meaningful ways," Hart says. "If you start looking at interstate and international commerce, the data requirements are going to become even more muddy."

Flashback: Green Check raised a $6 million Series A round from Mendon Venture Partners in February.