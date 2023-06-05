Origin, which built a financial wellness app for employers to help employees, has acquired financial education startup Finny, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Amidst a tough financial market and increased economic uncertainty, more employers see financial wellness benefits as a key tool for retaining talent.

How it works: Origin works with employers to offer its financial planning and wellness app as an employee benefit.

The app provides technology to help employees better track, understand and manage their finances.

It also offers access to certified financial planners that give personalized advice so employees can reach their financial goals.

Burlingame, California-based Finny has focused on financial education through a library of content and micro-lessons, but also has an app for helping employees better understand their finances.

Details: With the acquisition, Boston-based Origin will be able to broaden the educational element it can provide to users, while also boosting ongoing engagement on its platform, Origin founder Matthew Watson tells Axios.

"Oftentimes, [a financial planner] will write a financial plan... and link out to another service and say, 'Here's a great article on that,'" he says. "We just want it to exist within our platform."

What's next: Watson said Origin will be integrating Finny into its native app over the next quarter.

He notes there wasn't a lot of overlap between the apps' customer bases, so "that's net new business relationships for us."

"On the Finny side, those customers will have a pretty significantly enhanced offering... and our customer base is thrilled about having access to an expanded educational experience for their employees," he added.

Between the lines: Watson did not disclose the terms of the deal, except to say that it included a mix of cash and equity.

Notably, while Origin has retained some of Finny's content team through the acquisition, Watson says its founding team will not be joining the company.

Flashback: Since being founded in 2019, Origin has raised $70 million in funding from investors that include 01 Advisors, Lachy Groom, General Catalyst, Founders Fund, Felicis, and Abstract Ventures, among others.