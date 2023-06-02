Axios Pro Exclusive Content

SVB Securities management in talks to buy back investment bank

Ryan Lawler
Illustration of the Silicon Valley Bank logo with a price tag.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Management at SVB Securities is looking to buy the investment bank back from bankrupt SVB Financial Group, Bloomberg reports.

Driving the news: SVB Securities CEO Jeff Leerink and his team could announce a deal for the company in the coming days.

  • At a bankruptcy hearing this week, a lawyer for SVB Financial said only one qualifying bid had emerged for SVB Securities.

Yes, but: Any deal would need approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Catch up quick: Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group filed for bankruptcy in March following its collapse and subsequent FDIC takeover.

  • But certain portions of SVB’s business, including SVB Capital and SVB Securities, were not included in the bankruptcy proceedings.
  • They were also not included in First Citizens BancShares’ acquisition of SVB’s commercial banking business a few weeks later.

Of note: SVB Securities advised on about $9 billion in mergers and acquisitions last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Go deeper