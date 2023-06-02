Share on email (opens in new window)

Management at SVB Securities is looking to buy the investment bank back from bankrupt SVB Financial Group, Bloomberg reports.

Driving the news: SVB Securities CEO Jeff Leerink and his team could announce a deal for the company in the coming days.

At a bankruptcy hearing this week, a lawyer for SVB Financial said only one qualifying bid had emerged for SVB Securities.

Yes, but: Any deal would need approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Catch up quick: Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group filed for bankruptcy in March following its collapse and subsequent FDIC takeover.

But certain portions of SVB’s business, including SVB Capital and SVB Securities, were not included in the bankruptcy proceedings.

They were also not included in First Citizens BancShares’ acquisition of SVB’s commercial banking business a few weeks later.

Of note: SVB Securities advised on about $9 billion in mergers and acquisitions last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.