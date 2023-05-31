Holdings, a startup aimed at helping businesses diversify their cash, raised $7 million in seed-stage funding, CEO Jason Garcia tells Axios.

Why it matters: Holdings aims to solve the insured deposit problem that came to the fore during the SVB crisis earlier this year.

Background: Approximately 94% of SVB's deposits were uninsured, turning its failure into a brutal wake up call for many companies and investors to diversify their holdings.

Fearing that their cash could be lost if another bank were allowed to fail in the future, depositors began spreading their cash across various banks to maximize FDIC insurance, as well as into money market funds.

How it works: Currently, San Francisco-based Holdings partners with Evolve Bank to offer up to $3 million in FDIC insurance via a sweeps network with 4% annual yield.

The company does not plan to compete directly with banks or with players like Mercury that offer debit cards or merchant processing.

Instead, Holdings plans to expand by giving companies a way to capital not being used in day-to-day operations. It's currently working to offer access to money market funds, treasuries, and equity strategies.

"The idea of having all of the money just sit in a checking account now is kind of gone," says CEO and co-founder Jason Garcia.

Details: The company initially raised $4 million in funding led by Album VC, with additional capital from Fin Capital, Hustle Fund, and others last year. It then raised another $3 million earlier this year from an undisclosed strategic investor.

Garcia was a senior vice president at SVB between 2014 and 2018 in charge of spinning up its Salt Lake City practice, and then VP of Capital at Mercury where he launched its venture debt operations. his co-founder, Mahalia Thomas, previously was at Clearco.

Garcia did not see SVB's collapse coming, though its failure became a boost for Holdings' business. "It's been bittersweet," he says. "Having a tailwind that comes from something that you look up to and admire for some not great reasons."

Of note: Originally slated to launch in November, the company went live in March as SVB was falling apart, leading to a surge in customer signups.

Holdings is not focused on the startup industry, but the majority of its customers are now tech businesses and former SVB and First Republic Bank clientele.

Its largest customer is a real estate investment firm, as FRB notably was heavily involved in the industry.

Bottom line: Distrust of big banks during the 2008 Financial Crisis gave birth to a flurry of neobanks. This new banking crisis is now amplifying a whole new breed of fintechs.