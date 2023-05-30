Fintech is growing within VC funding globally, and fintech startups in Europe are taking a larger share of VC dollars than their U.S. counterparts. Those are two key takeaways from a conversation with Accel partner Luca Bocchio.

Why he matters: Bocchio invests in next-generation consumer and fintech businesses for Accel, which has a long history of backing financial services startups in the U.S. and Europe.

Details: Accel's fintech deals include early bets in companies like Funding Circle, Monzo, Venmo and Zepz, as well as more recent investments in startups such as Drivewealth, Melio, Orum and Unit.

Based in London, Bocchio has led investments in Charles, Insify, kevin, Lydia, Swan and Trade Republic, among others.

What’s the overall fintech funding environment look like now?

In dollar terms, 2022 ended up being an exceptional year, because it was still a bit influenced by the first half. But the 2023 first quarter is the lowest one on record over the last five years. So we're back to 2017-2018 volume.

The percentage of total VC funding [going to fintech] has been constantly increasing. It is now roughly 22-23% globally ... and this number has increased from less than 10% in 2015 and less than 20% in 2019.

So fintech, as a whole, is a category that is eating others when it comes to market share.

How much of that slowdown, do you think, is due to pullback from crossover funds not being as active as they were in the past few years?

When it comes to market pricing vis-à-vis public markets, those investors … are the most sensible of all when it comes to valuation.

But I wouldn't say [the slowdown] is because of them. When you think about the amount of dry powder, even in traditional firms … we all have later-stage vehicles that are not short on capital.

You have enough capital available in many different dedicated funds that are not crossover funds, so I don't think it’s a … lack of supply. Some of that supply might not have been active, but you still have plenty of supply.

Since you’re based in Europe, what’s the fintech funding market there, and how is it different from the U.S.?