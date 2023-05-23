Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Daylight, a neobank startup for the LGBTQIA+ community, is shutting down following a lawsuit brought by three former employees and a recent exposé detailing questionable management practices at the company.

Driving the news: In a blog post Monday, CEO Rob Curtis announced Daylight would cease operations June 30.

Flashback: Daylight was founded in 2020 to provide digital banking services and improve financial inclusion for Americans who identify as LGBTQIA+.

To that end, the startup raised $20 million in funding, including a $15 million Series A round led by Anthemis Group announced in November.

Between the lines: Things got murky this spring when a feature in New York magazine called into question Curtis' management of the company.

Citing conversations with 15 current and former employees, as well as Slack conversations and other records, it claimed Curtis had inflated numbers and created a “psychologically unsafe" work environment.

The article was published the same day that three former employees filed a lawsuit against the company alleging age and wage discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and fraud.

What they're saying: "Daylight had a great run paving the way for U.S. LGBTQ+ customers — we opened thousands of trans-inclusive debit accounts, supported thousands of prospective LGBTQ+ parents’ plans for their families," Curtis wrote in the blog post announcing the shutdown.