Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cardless, a San Francisco-based co-branded credit card startup, secured a new $75 million credit facility from i80 Group.

Why it matters: The warehouse facility enables Cardless to expand its lending capabilities in an otherwise challenging interest-rate environment.

How it works: Cardless works with consumer-facing brands like sports franchises, retail companies and airlines to launch credit card reward programs.

It uses brand partners' data to help underwrite customer accounts and provides the backend technology to manage them.

Flashback: Cardless got its start working with sports franchises like Manchester United and Liverpool FC to create their credit card rewards programs.

More recently, it expanded into travel and retail by launching credit cards with Latam Airlines — the largest airline in Latin America — and Simon Property Group, which manages 400 retail centers around the world.

Along the way, it's also partnered with — and secured a strategic investment — from American Express.

Between the lines: The company was able to raise the warehouse facility in a challenging credit environment.

"This is one of the quickest rate-rising environments that we've ever seen... and that puts all sorts of pressures in different places in the system," Cardless president Michael Spelfogel says.

But with its expansion into new verticals, Cardless needed a greater ability to extend credit to customers of its credit card partners.

"It allows us to fund loans in a more economically feasible way, and then ultimately pass on that value and that savings to customers," Spelfogel says.

Of note: Cardless has raised $50 million in equity financing from Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC and others.