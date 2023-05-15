Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Smart, a London-based pension management platform for employers and employees, raised $95 million in Series E funding led by Aquiline Capital Partners.

Why it matters: The funds will be used for geographic expansion and strategic M&A, the company says.

Context: Smart was founded in 2014 to help U.K.-based employers fulfill pension auto-enrollment requirements passed by the government two years prior.

On the employer front, companies can use Smart's digital platform to set up their own pension schemes.

Meanwhile, employees can use its app to consolidate and keep track of pensions they might have from different employers.

By the numbers: Smart Pension's U.K. master trust serves more than a million savers and 70,000 employers, with £5.5 billion in assets under management.

It says group revenue reached £67 million in 2022, representing a 65% increase from the previous year.

Between the lines: With the new funding, the company expects growth to come from expansion outside the U.K. and strategic M&A.

In addition to its home market, Smart has begun offering retirement management services in mainland Europe, the U.S., the Middle East and Asia.

Of note: Existing investors Barclays, Chrysalis Investments, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, DWS, and Natixis Investment Managers also participated in this round.