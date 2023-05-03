Tarabut Gateway, an open banking startup operating in the MENA region, has raised $32 million in new funding as it seeks to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia.

Why it matters: The MENA region is a fast-growing market for open banking, as consumer adoption and local regulation is spurring more banks and fintechs to share their data.

What it does: Tarabut provides open banking infrastructure to banks and fintechs operating in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Between the lines: The firm hopes to expand its footprint in the Saudi market as the kingdom accelerates fintech innovation through both regulation and strategic investment.

"Saudi is a very important market for us," Tarabut founder Abdulla Almoayed says. "[It] is looking to license 500 fintechs over the next five years, which feeds into the requirement for an infrastructure provider ... that can enable and accelerate the journey of a lot of these fintechs."

Details: The round was led by Pinnacle Capital, an investment firm focused on backing startups in the Saudi market, and includes participation from Aljazira Capital, Visa and Tiger Global.

"The idea was, 'Let's work with strategic investors in Saudi Arabia to create a very strategic go-to-market strategy to deploy out there,'" Almoayed says.

Of note: Pinnacle's investors come from Watar Partners, the Saudi firm that backed the country’s first unicorn — e-commerce startup Jahez.