Identity verification startup IDPartner Systems has raised a $3.1 million seed round led by Abstract Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The startup’s technology could make identity verification a profit center as opposed to a cost center.

How it works: San Francisco-based IDPartner is building an identity verification network that allows banks to offer single sign-on authentication services to customers.

Doing so would let those customers leverage their banking credentials to sign in to third-party websites.

CEO Rod Boothby says participating banks also benefit by deepening relationships with customers.

Between the lines: The company was founded by former Santander identity and payments execs, including Boothby, who was the global head of identity at the multinational bank.

Santander, which has more than 150 million clients and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management, was investing heavily in ensuring that it could identify customers when they first joined, recognize them when they returned and protect their assets.

“I realized there's an arbitrage opportunity, that [identity verification] shouldn't be a cost center for the banks when it could be a profit center,” he says.

So he pitched the idea of delivering “identity verification as a service,” leveraging the investment banks were already making in KYC and offering it to others.

Yes, but: To make the identity verification network useful, it would need more than just Santander participating.

The founding team worked to lead the Open Digital Trust initiative at the Institute of International Finance and partnered with OpenID as a way to get other banks involved, Boothby says.

“There's a clear need in the market to help distribute these identity verification capabilities,” Boothby says. “So we provide… a global marketplace for identity verification.”

Of note: Foundation Capital, Circle Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, Correlation Ventures, Success Venture Partners and Aleo also participated in the seed financing.