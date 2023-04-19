Venture firm Tribe Capital is considering a $250 million bid for FTX in a possible attempt to reboot the bankrupt crypto exchange, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Despite its spectacular collapse, FTX is drawing interest from at least one potential suitor who believes the exchange carries enough brand equity to bring it back from the dead.

Driving the news: Tribe co-founder Arjun Sethi met with FTX’s committee of unsecured creditors in January to discuss an informal proposal to acquire certain assets of the defunct crypto firm, according to the report.

The potential deal would give Tribe access to 9 million customer accounts, FTX US, FTX Australia, FTX Japan, FTX EU, FTX International and LedgerX.

Tribe would seek to raise $250 million as part of the bid, including $100 million anchored by itself and its limited partners.

Context: Tribe Capital was an investor in both FTX, the international exchange, and U.S.-based subsidiary FTX US prior to their collapse.

The firm has $1.6 billion in assets under management and has been an active investor in crypto, backing firms like Digital Currency Group, Polygon and Kraken.

Between the lines: FTX's creditors have not ruled out a reboot of the exchange, but bringing it back online would require a significant cash investment and could face a litany of legal and regulatory challenges.

Binance.US' bid to acquire bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital, for example, was opposed by the SEC and New York regulators, who cited potential regulatory issues around the purchase.

Although the judge in that case eventually dismissed regulators' objections, any effort related to bringing FTX back online would probably face similar challenges.

Yes, but: Before any deal gets done, FTX's creditors would have to establish a clearer picture of the company’s assets and liabilities.