Fintech's biggest deals in the first quarter

Data: CBInsights; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fintech investing saw a boom in mega-rounds during the first quarter, data from CBInsights' Tuesday report on the industry show.

Driving the news: Mega-rounds, those over $100 million, rose to 62% of the funding total in the first quarter, compared with 34% in the prior quarter.

That drove overall fintech funding higher compared with the prior quarter.

Between the lines: Stripe's enormous $6.5 billion round of funding skewed the numbers significantly.