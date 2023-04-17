Capitola, a Mountain View, Calif.-based startup building technology for the commercial insurance industry, raised a $15.6 million Series A led by Munich Re Ventures, Capitola CEO Sivan Iram tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: A strategic investor like Munich Re lends credibility to Capitola as it brings its technology into the insurance industry.

What it does: Capitola provides a cloud-based SaaS platform to help commercial insurance brokers better serve their clients, as well as a marketplace to connect brokers with carriers.

The platform supports property, casualty and specialty coverage lines and integrates with existing agency systems.

It also eliminates manual data entry for the broker, and provides smart recommendations for coverage with AI-driven risk appetite matching.

Based on industry benchmarks, Capitola claims it can reduce the time it takes to place business by 47% and that customers can produce 30% more business with the same number of people.

What they’re saying: “Brokers spend so much of their time doing manual, repetitive tasks, and they don't really leverage data in a big way to find the capacity they need for their customers,” Iram says.

While making data entry more efficient, Iram says Capitola’s matching A.I. increases market responsiveness, since brokers no longer send requests to carriers that are not interested in a certain kind of business.

“For the underwriters, that increases their inbound-to-quote ratio and quote-to-buy ratio by better match supply and demand of commercial risk,” Iram added.

Between the lines: Iram says Capitola received multiple term sheets, and chose Munich Re due to the reinsurer's carrier relationships and the possibility of tapping into that network.

Of note: Lightspeed Venture Partners, which led Capitola’s $5 million seed round in 2021, also participated in its Series A.