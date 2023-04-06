Temenos in M&A discussions with private equity firms
Swiss banking technology firm Temenos is once again open to discussions with potential acquirers for a deal that could take the company private, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: After being battered by the public markets over the last year, we could see several formerly high-flying fintech firms choose to go private or be acquired by competitors.
Driving the news: Temenos is working with advisers to evaluate interest from potential suitors, most notably private equity firms such as EQT, Permira, Nordic Capital, Thoma Bravo and KKR.
- Other buyout candidates could emerge, with Swiss news outlet Finanz und Wirtschaft reporting that German software giant SAP may also be an interested party.
Context: The banking technology firm has long been considered a buyout candidate, previously drawing interest from EQT and Thoma Bravo. Previous talks broke down over price.
- Since then, Temenos’ share price has continued to slide, from a 52-week high of 105.50 Swiss francs last May to 64.00 Swiss francs at yesterday’s close.
Between the lines: The firm has also faced increasing pressure from activist shareholders — most notably Petrus Advisers, which holds a 3% stake in the firm.
- That pressure led CEO Max Chuard to resign in January as the company reported its revenue had fallen 4% and operating profit had fallen by 27% from the previous year.
- Executive chairman Andreas Andreades is taking over in the interim but won’t stand for re-election at the company’s upcoming annual meeting.
- According to the report, he hopes to explore a sale before his departure.