Data: S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Swiss banking technology firm Temenos is once again open to discussions with potential acquirers for a deal that could take the company private, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: After being battered by the public markets over the last year, we could see several formerly high-flying fintech firms choose to go private or be acquired by competitors.

Driving the news: Temenos is working with advisers to evaluate interest from potential suitors, most notably private equity firms such as EQT, Permira, Nordic Capital, Thoma Bravo and KKR.

Other buyout candidates could emerge, with Swiss news outlet Finanz und Wirtschaft reporting that German software giant SAP may also be an interested party.

Context: The banking technology firm has long been considered a buyout candidate, previously drawing interest from EQT and Thoma Bravo. Previous talks broke down over price.

Since then, Temenos’ share price has continued to slide, from a 52-week high of 105.50 Swiss francs last May to 64.00 Swiss francs at yesterday’s close.

Between the lines: The firm has also faced increasing pressure from activist shareholders — most notably Petrus Advisers, which holds a 3% stake in the firm.