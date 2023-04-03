SoFi buys Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Lending fintech SoFi has acquired Wyndham Capital Mortgage in an all-cash transaction.

Why it matters: Originally focused on student loans, SoFi's more recent growth has depended on diversified revenue streams, especially during the ongoing student loan moratorium.

Context: SoFi acquired Galileo, a payments and API platform, for $1.2 billion in 2020. It also acquired banking software maker, Technisys, for about $1.1 billion last year.

Details: Of its three main lending products, SoFi currently derives the least volume from home loan origination, according to the company's most recent earnings report.

The acquisition is meant to boost unit economics and expand the suite of mortgage products available to consumers, according to SoFi.

The big picture: SoFi is buying Wyndham at a relatively cheap time for mortgage players. Shares of LoanDepot are down 64% over the last 12 months. Rocket Companies, parent of Rocket Mortgage, is down about 22%.