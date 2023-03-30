Oscilar, a new fraud and risk prevention startup from Confluent co-founder Neha Narkhede, is launching with $20 million in self-funding, Ryan writes.

Why it matters: The startup seeks to reduce online fraud, which cost consumers $8.8 billion in 2022, according to FTC data.

How it works: Oscilar factors in historical user behavior and real-time data to make risk assessments for a variety of use cases.

Its technology enables risk teams to collect data, process it through machine learning models and build their risk assessment business logic in a no-code interface.

By doing so, “we're able to instantaneously and comprehensively evaluate the risk of every online transaction in less than 100 milliseconds,” Oscilar CEO Narkhede says.

Early customers include fintechs like Slope and Super, but the company sees a number of potential applications of its technology, from KYC fraud prevention to transaction monitoring and credit decisioning.

Of note: Narkhede founded the company along with her husband, Sachin Kulkarni, a former Meta engineering executive who is CTO of the new firm.

They’re joined by Karthik Ramasamy, who previously led machine learning and fraud teams at Google, Uber and LinkedIn.

Founded in 2021, the company has about 25 employees in the U.S. and Europe.

Between the lines: The founders decided to self-fund Oscilar with $20 million to attract talent and give themselves enough runway to operate for several years.