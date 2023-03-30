Confluent co-founder launches fraud prevention startup Oscilar
Oscilar, a new fraud and risk prevention startup from Confluent co-founder Neha Narkhede, is launching with $20 million in self-funding, Ryan writes.
Why it matters: The startup seeks to reduce online fraud, which cost consumers $8.8 billion in 2022, according to FTC data.
How it works: Oscilar factors in historical user behavior and real-time data to make risk assessments for a variety of use cases.
- Its technology enables risk teams to collect data, process it through machine learning models and build their risk assessment business logic in a no-code interface.
- By doing so, “we're able to instantaneously and comprehensively evaluate the risk of every online transaction in less than 100 milliseconds,” Oscilar CEO Narkhede says.
- Early customers include fintechs like Slope and Super, but the company sees a number of potential applications of its technology, from KYC fraud prevention to transaction monitoring and credit decisioning.
Of note: Narkhede founded the company along with her husband, Sachin Kulkarni, a former Meta engineering executive who is CTO of the new firm.
- They’re joined by Karthik Ramasamy, who previously led machine learning and fraud teams at Google, Uber and LinkedIn.
- Founded in 2021, the company has about 25 employees in the U.S. and Europe.
Between the lines: The founders decided to self-fund Oscilar with $20 million to attract talent and give themselves enough runway to operate for several years.
- “Self-funding has given us the ability and the autonomy to move fast in building this product and go to market as quickly as we possibly can,” Narkhede says.
- The team isn’t ruling out raising external funding in the future. “The reason to invite external funding would largely be to get more advisors,” she says.