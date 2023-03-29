LeapXpert nets $22M to track employee chats for compliance
LeapXpert, which makes software for banks to use external messaging software, raised $22 million in additional Series A funding. Rockefeller Asset Management led the round.
Why it matters: Failure to monitor employee communications on unauthorized messaging apps— including WhatsApp — have cost major banks over $2 billion in fines just in the U.S. alone.
Context: Under SEC and CFTC rules, brokerages must maintain and monitor employees' written communication in case investor protection laws are broken.
- That became more challenging when bank employees were forced to work from home during the pandemic, and increasingly turned to external, encrypted messaging apps.
- Morgan Stanley reportedly imposed individual fines of over $1 million on some bankers for using external messaging apps.
- LeapXpert integrates with platforms including WhatsApp, WeChat, and Signal, creating a record of communications. It also allows banks to prevent unauthorized messages or attachments from leaving the company.
Of note: LeapXpert isn't a total solution to Wall Street's messaging problems.
- It doesn't prevent a banker whose main concern is maintaining privacy from creating a non-bank-sanctioned messaging account.