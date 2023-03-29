LeapXpert nets $22M to track employee chats for compliance

LeapXpert, which makes software for banks to use external messaging software, raised $22 million in additional Series A funding. Rockefeller Asset Management led the round.

Why it matters: Failure to monitor employee communications on unauthorized messaging apps— including WhatsApp — have cost major banks over $2 billion in fines just in the U.S. alone.

Context: Under SEC and CFTC rules, brokerages must maintain and monitor employees' written communication in case investor protection laws are broken.

That became more challenging when bank employees were forced to work from home during the pandemic, and increasingly turned to external, encrypted messaging apps.

Morgan Stanley reportedly imposed individual fines of over $1 million on some bankers for using external messaging apps.

LeapXpert integrates with platforms including WhatsApp, WeChat, and Signal, creating a record of communications. It also allows banks to prevent unauthorized messages or attachments from leaving the company.

Of note: LeapXpert isn't a total solution to Wall Street's messaging problems.