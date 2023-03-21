Two, a payments startup specializing in B2B commerce transactions, raised €18 million in Series A funding led by Shine Capital and Antler

Why it matters: Two wants to make purchases between businesses seamless by taking care of the fraud and underwriting risks inherent in large B2B transactions, while also paying sellers upfront.

According to Two founder Andreas Mjelde, the business has three main components: fraud detection, credit decisioning and managing the money flows between buyer and seller.

"We don't think a merchant that sells B2B should need to manage working capital or risk or any of these processes," Mjelde says.

The company partners with banks and other capital providers to pay sellers while buyers pay on terms similar to consumer BNPL services.

Two works with small and medium-sized merchants in the UK, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands. And through a partnership with Allianz and Santander, it can support large, multinational merchants across Europe and North America,

Between the lines: Before Two, Mjelde was the founder and CEO of Linio.com, one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in LatAm.

It was there that Mjelde got to know the pain points of B2B payments, as about 20% of its sales were to business customers.

"B2B customers really want to move online. But you cannot serve them with a manual, old-school way of doing business," he says.

Of note: Other investors in Two include Sequoia Capital, Day One Ventures, Alumni Ventures, LocalGlobe, The Visionaries Club and Alliance VC.