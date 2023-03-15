Payabli, a payments infrastructure firm focused on vertical SaaS platforms, raised $8 million, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Vertical SaaS companies are increasingly becoming payments companies and need better technology to make payments a revenue driver.

Driving the news: The Miami-based payments startup raised its Series A round from existing investors TTV Capital, Fika Ventures and Bling Capital.

Between the lines: Payabli cofounders William Corbera and Joseph Elias Phillips have worked on both sides of the payments problem SaaS platforms face.

Corbrera founded an early fintech startup called RevoPay, which grew to provide multiple payment options to over 40,000 merchants before being acquired by Aquiline Capital-backed payments firm OSG Billing Services.

Meanwhile, Phillips worked in sales for companies like Seamless and ServiceTitan, the latter of which worked with RevoPay to rebuild its payments infrastructure.

"We were looking for ways to accelerate our revenue growth... and we stumbled upon payments," Phillips says. "We were doing billions of dollars in volume, but we weren't really monetizing it well."

How it works: Payabli is focused on developers at vertically focused SaaS platforms — think Toast or ServiceTitan — that are increasingly becoming payment processors.

"We started Payabli as an API-first, payment infrastructure ecosystem to help software companies become payment companies and monetize their money movement," Corbera says.

The company embeds payment acceptance, issuance and operations through a single unified API, reducing the need to manage multiple vendors and payment processors.

Unlike legacy payment providers that take a fee for transactions, Payabli offers a rev share with its SaaS customers, allowing them to gain revenue from payments processed.

Of note: The new funding follows $4 million in seed funding that the company raised in May 2022.