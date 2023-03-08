A U.S. bankruptcy court judge dismissed the SEC's objections to Binance.US' takeover of customer accounts from bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital, ruling the deal could move forward, Ryan writes.

Why it matters: The court's decision could clear the way for other bankruptcy deals to be completed, even with the threat of potential enforcement action from government regulators.

Driving the news: Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York ruled Binance.US's planned purchase of Voyager's assets could move forward.

Flashback: Last month the SEC filed a motion objecting to the agreement, with the agency saying it was investigating whether the deal violated laws on the offering of unregistered securities.

"Regulatory actions, whether involving Voyager, Binance.US or both, could render the transactions in the Plan impossible to consummate, thus making the Plan unfeasible," it said in the filing.

Yes, but: Wiles said he wouldn't delay the deal simply because the SEC had warned of potential future enforcement.

“The SEC didn’t say why they say Binance.US is operating as a securities broker. If we were to try to address the issue we’d have to guess,” Wiles said in his ruling.

Details: Under the proposed deal agreed to in December, Binance.US will pay Voyager $20 million in cash and take over crypto assets deposited by Voyager customers.