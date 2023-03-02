Exclusive: Microsoft's M12 invests $4m in blockchain startup Metrika
Metrika, a blockchain monitoring platform, raised $4 million in extended Series A funding from Microsoft's venture fund, M12, and existing investor Nyca Partners, the company told Axios exclusively Thursday.
Why it matters: Metrika and its investors believe that financial institutions are still attracted to parts of blockchain's underlying technology, despite regulatory crackdown rippling through the industry.
Details: Metrika, which raised a $14 million Series A in 2021, has largely served crypto-native projects since its founding in 2017.
- The new funding marks Metrika's expansion into financial services customers, says CEO Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos.
- "The extension and Microsoft's participation signals that we are transitioning to a different set of customers. It's where I think crypto is expecting to get widely adopted," he said.
How it works: Metrika's platform monitors whether there are errors, including human and code, on different blockchains. It aims to catch expensive and common outages before they occur.
- That contrasts with larger monitoring platforms like Chainalysis or TRM Labs, which are better known for tracking fraud and managing KYC/AML compliance.
Of note: Metrika is a SaaS infrastructure player in the crypto space, one of the few parts in the industry getting funded at the moment.
Context: The crypto industry has slowed in recent months. Metrika is betting on the parts of the industry that appears to be forging ahead, says Andrikogiannopoulos.
- Stablecoins and staking services are currently under fire, while the Fed has warned banks that they will need permission to hold crypto.
- But financial institutions like Goldmans Sachs are still working on blockchain technology, with the bank launching a tokenization platform in January.