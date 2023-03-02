Metrika, a blockchain monitoring platform, raised $4 million in extended Series A funding from Microsoft's venture fund, M12, and existing investor Nyca Partners, the company told Axios exclusively Thursday.

Why it matters: Metrika and its investors believe that financial institutions are still attracted to parts of blockchain's underlying technology, despite regulatory crackdown rippling through the industry.

Details: Metrika, which raised a $14 million Series A in 2021, has largely served crypto-native projects since its founding in 2017.

The new funding marks Metrika's expansion into financial services customers, says CEO Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos.

"The extension and Microsoft's participation signals that we are transitioning to a different set of customers. It's where I think crypto is expecting to get widely adopted," he said.

How it works: Metrika's platform monitors whether there are errors, including human and code, on different blockchains. It aims to catch expensive and common outages before they occur.

That contrasts with larger monitoring platforms like Chainalysis or TRM Labs, which are better known for tracking fraud and managing KYC/AML compliance.

Of note: Metrika is a SaaS infrastructure player in the crypto space, one of the few parts in the industry getting funded at the moment.

Context: The crypto industry has slowed in recent months. Metrika is betting on the parts of the industry that appears to be forging ahead, says Andrikogiannopoulos.