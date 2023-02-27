Twitter’s efforts to expand its fintech offerings took a hit over the weekend as a new round of layoffs included the dismissal of a key product and payments exec.

Why it matters: Twitter’s “super app” ambitions rely on senior leaders' ability to implement a robust payments strategy.

Driving the news: As first reported by Platformer's Zoë Schiffer, Twitter director of product management Esther Crawford was let go in the latest round of cuts at Elon Musk’s social network.

Among other roles, Crawford was in charge of the Twitter Blue subscription service and had been named chief executive of Twitter Payments.

Context: Musk has said he wants to turn Twitter into an “everything app,” which could include peer-to-peer payments, debit cards and even bank accounts.

According to an early pitch deck selling the deal, Twitter hoped to expand its payments business from an estimated $15 million in 2022 to $1.3 billion by 2028.

To get there, the firm registered with the U.S. Treasury’s FinCEN unit as a payments processor last November, according to a regulatory filing.

It reportedly had also begun applying for state licenses it would need to launch more robust payments services.

What we’re watching: Whoever takes over Twitter’s payments strategy — assuming someone does — will have a huge task ahead of them, particularly given a mismatch between the company’s payment ambitions and dwindling workforce.