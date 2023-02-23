Cannabis banking startup Green Check Verified raised a $6 million Series A round from fintech investor Mendon Venture Partners, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: More banks are growing comfortable with serving the legal cannabis industry,

Yes, but: Specialized tools are required to meet compliance and regulatory requirements of state and federal agencies.

How it works: Green Check facilitates financial institutions' ability to provide banking to legal cannabis businesses by taking care of compliance, reporting and auditing requirements.

Its platform includes a rules engine to analyze sales and inventory data and tools to help them keep up with FinCEN reporting.

That enables cannabis businesses to access the same kind of online banking, payment processing and bill pay services other small businesses take for granted.

By the numbers: Green Check was founded in 2017 and serves more than 4,000 cannabis businesses and has partnerships with more than 130 financial institutions.

Of note: The funding comes on the heels of Green Check acquiring PayQwick, which provided payments and lending services to underbanked cannabis businesses.

Between the lines: Dan Goldfarb, the founder of lead investor Mendon Venture Partners said this is Mendon's first investment in a startup serving the cannabis industry.