The former head of M&A at Binance is seeking over $100 million to invest in crypto businesses around the world.

Why it matters: Valuations in the Web3 world are beginning to reset following several high-profile blowups, giving rise to a handful of funds looking to capitalize on what comes next.

Details: The $100 million is sought by Bill Qian, who left Binance mid-2022.

“When I think about global crypto investments, the best vintage was 2018 because it was a bear market — and lots of innovation happens then,” Qian tells Lucinda.

Qian is now chairman and general partner at Cypher Capital Group in Dubai.

Cypher has already made some investments out of the fund, including in the Sui blockchain system.

Qian's new fund, first reported by Bloomberg, will bet on early-stage companies in the crypto space, and it may also make investments in Web2 companies that could enter Web3.

Of note: That latter playbook might sound familiar. While at Binance, Qian was known for his bet in LayerZero, as well as for originating the ill-fated deal to invest $200 million in media company, Forbes.

The Forbes deal was seen as a way to introduce more consumers to Web3 — and to introduce a media company to more crypto.

Zoom in: Binance created a $1 billion crypto recovery initiative last year. Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital launched a $1 billion fund in January.