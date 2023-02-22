Fintech's worst performing IPOs

Data: F-Prime Capital; Note: Only includes companies that went public since 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Publicly traded fintech companies took a beating last year, some more than others. According to new data, proptech was hit the hardest.

Driving the news: Data from F-Prime Capital show that wealth management, lending and insurance got walloped as well.

Opendoor (down 95% since IPO), Oscar (down 90%), and Affirm (down 84%) led the declines in those respective sectors.

Of note: Companies with less consumer exposure or with recurring revenue tended to have better luck hanging on to investors, Lucinda reports.

Only B2B SaaS and payments verticals beat the broader fintech market's 56% average decline, according to F-Prime.

What we're watching: Whether companies make good on their promises of diversifying their business models, particularly when it comes to recurring revenue streams.