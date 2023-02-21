Exclusive: Government contractor-focused GovForce raises $2.5m
GovForce, a compliance tech startup for federal government contractors, raised $2.5 million in seed funding from QED Investors and Humba Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Government contracts are lucrative, with the U.S. spending $650 billion last year across several industries. But contractors struggle with the complex requirements that come with a government agreement.
Details: Other investors in the round include Cambrian and NextGen Venture Partners.
What's next: With seven employees, GovForce is still in testing, and will use fresh funds to launch in beta next month.
Context: Contractors often face a higher social and operational bar as they are paid with taxpayer dollars.
- For instance, contractors and subcontractors must prove they can clear certain cybersecurity standards, as targets for international espionage.
- They must also develop proactive plans to hire minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, and show they have the right insurance in place.
How it works: GovForce acts as a monitoring platform for small-to-medium-sized government contractors and subcontractors, ensuring both are up-to-date on reporting and compliance on the above issues.
- Instead of contractors manually emailing subcontractors for updates, GovForce for example acts as a checklist — alerting its users if a deadline is looming or insurance policy is about to expire.
- "There's no reason that you can't have a single source of truth for these thing," says CEO and co-founder Tonio DeSorrento.
Of note: Contractors, rather than the government, are responsible for submitting reports on their subcontractors — who also face the same stringent conditions.
- Requirements also depend on the government agency, and often change. Late last year, the Biden administration proposed major contractors disclose greenhouse gas emissions and develop reduction targets.
What we're watching: How GovForce might integrate fintech products, given the team's career experience; DeSorrento hails from SoFi, while head of growth Brendon DiBella was CRO for StreetShares.
- GovForce has discussed "how we might be able to use software helping contractors and subcontractors with compliance as a wedge to then build out into a financial services business," says QED Partner Matt Burton, who sits on the board of Fairplay and Capchase.