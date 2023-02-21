Exclusive: Government contractor-focused GovForce raises $2.5m

GovForce, a compliance tech startup for federal government contractors, raised $2.5 million in seed funding from QED Investors and Humba Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Government contracts are lucrative, with the U.S. spending $650 billion last year across several industries. But contractors struggle with the complex requirements that come with a government agreement.

Details: Other investors in the round include Cambrian and NextGen Venture Partners.

What's next: With seven employees, GovForce is still in testing, and will use fresh funds to launch in beta next month.

Context: Contractors often face a higher social and operational bar as they are paid with taxpayer dollars.

For instance, contractors and subcontractors must prove they can clear certain cybersecurity standards, as targets for international espionage.

They must also develop proactive plans to hire minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, and show they have the right insurance in place.

How it works: GovForce acts as a monitoring platform for small-to-medium-sized government contractors and subcontractors, ensuring both are up-to-date on reporting and compliance on the above issues.

Instead of contractors manually emailing subcontractors for updates, GovForce for example acts as a checklist — alerting its users if a deadline is looming or insurance policy is about to expire.

"There's no reason that you can't have a single source of truth for these thing," says CEO and co-founder Tonio DeSorrento.

Of note: Contractors, rather than the government, are responsible for submitting reports on their subcontractors — who also face the same stringent conditions.

Requirements also depend on the government agency, and often change. Late last year, the Biden administration proposed major contractors disclose greenhouse gas emissions and develop reduction targets.

What we're watching: How GovForce might integrate fintech products, given the team's career experience; DeSorrento hails from SoFi, while head of growth Brendon DiBella was CRO for StreetShares.