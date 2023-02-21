Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Government contractor-focused GovForce raises $2.5m

Lucinda Shen
Govforce co-founders

Govforce co-founders Tonio DeSorrento, Brendon DiBella and Jason Mitchell. Photo: Courtesy of Govforce

GovForce, a compliance tech startup for federal government contractors, raised $2.5 million in seed funding from QED Investors and Humba Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Government contracts are lucrative, with the U.S. spending $650 billion last year across several industries. But contractors struggle with the complex requirements that come with a government agreement.

Details: Other investors in the round include Cambrian and NextGen Venture Partners.

What's next: With seven employees, GovForce is still in testing, and will use fresh funds to launch in beta next month.

Context: Contractors often face a higher social and operational bar as they are paid with taxpayer dollars.

  • For instance, contractors and subcontractors must prove they can clear certain cybersecurity standards, as targets for international espionage.
  • They must also develop proactive plans to hire minorities, women, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, and show they have the right insurance in place.

How it works: GovForce acts as a monitoring platform for small-to-medium-sized government contractors and subcontractors, ensuring both are up-to-date on reporting and compliance on the above issues.

  • Instead of contractors manually emailing subcontractors for updates, GovForce for example acts as a checklist — alerting its users if a deadline is looming or insurance policy is about to expire.
  • "There's no reason that you can't have a single source of truth for these thing," says CEO and co-founder Tonio DeSorrento.

Of note: Contractors, rather than the government, are responsible for submitting reports on their subcontractors — who also face the same stringent conditions.

  • Requirements also depend on the government agency, and often change. Late last year, the Biden administration proposed major contractors disclose greenhouse gas emissions and develop reduction targets.

What we're watching: How GovForce might integrate fintech products, given the team's career experience; DeSorrento hails from SoFi, while head of growth Brendon DiBella was CRO for StreetShares.

  • GovForce has discussed "how we might be able to use software helping contractors and subcontractors with compliance as a wedge to then build out into a financial services business," says QED Partner Matt Burton, who sits on the board of Fairplay and Capchase.
