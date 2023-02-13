FIS to spin off Worldpay

Payments giant Fidelity National Information Services today confirmed plans to spin off its merchant services business into its own publicly traded company.

Why it matters: FIS is undoing one of the biggest fintech acquisitions ever — Worldpay — after recognizing the two were better off as separate entities.

Background: FIS acquired Worldpay in 2019 for $43 billion amid a frenzy of payments tie-ups, including that of Fiserv's $22 billion purchase of First Data.

FIS's operations however have come under intense scrutiny in recent months.

D.E. Shaw and activist hedge fund JANA Partners both have clamored for changes at the company.

Changes are, indeed, coming. FIS is now "returning to its roots," new CEO Stephanie Ferris said during today's earnings call.

Of note: Roughly 30% of FIS's revenue comes from merchant services, the lion's share of which can be attributed to Worldpay.

Details: The tax-free spinoff is expected to be completed within 12 months, with FIS shareholders expected to receive a pro-rata distribution of shares in Worldpay.