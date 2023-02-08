Fierce, a new financial “super app,” is coming to market with $10 million in seed funding.

Why it matters: The app seeks to replace individual apps for trading and banking by combining features for stocks, crypto, credit cards, etc. into one place.

Driving the news: Fierce is launching with a number of features that previously had been individual apps in and of themselves.

The app combines stock trading, crypto purchasing, credit card and high-interest savings all in one place

Users can trade stocks and crypto through the Fierce app, which is launching on iOS.

It offers a fee-free, FDIC-insured checking account that earns a 4.23% APY, and users can earn an additional 1.5% cash back on spending with its credit card.

The app also will allow users to link their banking and borrowing accounts to get a full view of their overall financial health.

Between the lines: The company was founded by Rob Cornish, who had previously served as the CIO of the New York Stock Exchange and CTO of Gemini, the crypto firm founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Investors in the company include Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios and Space Whale Capital.

The big picture: There’s no shortage of apps consumers can use to buy stocks or crypto or park their savings, but few try to do all of those things at once.