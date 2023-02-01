Treasury Prime, a San Francisco-based embedded finance startup, raised $40 million in Series C funding led by BAM Elevate.

Why it matters: Despite an overall slowdown in fintech funding, embedded finance continues to be a hot sector for dealmakers.

How it works: Treasury Prime brings a marketplace angle to the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) sector, as it seeks to play matchmaker between banks and fintech startups.

Unlike some BaaS providers, which may partner with just one or two banks, Treasury Prime currently works with 16 different banks.

That gives it the ability to connect fintechs with specialized financial institutions (e.g., banks willing to serve the cannabis industry).

It enables its fintech clients to seamlessly transfer funds between multiple banks they have relationships with.

Between the lines: Treasury Prime plans to use the funding to expand its banking relationships by signing up partnerships with more financial institutions.

It also hopes to expand its product capabilities to include lending in the future.

State of play: Dealmaking has picked up in the embedded finance space, where venture investors and potential acquirers are seeking out fast-growing startups that are building more modern tech infrastructure for fintechs and legacy financial institutions alike.

This week, publicly traded card issuing firm Marqeta agreed to acquire Power Financial, which built its own full-stack card issuing platform, for up to $275 million.

And Moov, which provides an open-source platform for accessing payments and banking services, announced yesterday that it had raised $45 million in Series B funding.

Of note: Banc Funds and Invicta also participated in the round, along with existing investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr.