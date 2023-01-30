Data: Architect Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led the most crypto deals in 2022, boutique advisory firm Architect Partners shared with Lucinda exclusively.

Why it matters: Those who raised the largest funds remained highly active last year, and non-crypto native investors like Tiger Global and Coatue, fell from the rankings.

Details: The M&A boutique gave Lucinda an early look at its 2022 Crypto M&A report, which goes live at 12 p.m. ET today.

Per the report, a16z led 28 crypto deals in 2022 compared to 25 in 2021. Those bets include the likes of Yuga Labs and Flowcarbon.

It participated in roughly 47 total rounds last year — including ones where it was not a lead investor. Coinbase (95), FTX and Alameda (82), and Animoca Brands (79) made the most total investments last year.

a16z General Partner Chris Dixon told the Block in December that it still had over 50% of its $4.5 billion crypto fund to deploy.

Several other investors of the $1-billion-fund-plus club were also more active in 2022 than 2021, with Pantera, Paradigm and Electric also making the top 10 list of lead investors.

Yes, but: Haun Ventures is notably absent from that list.

Between the lines: "I'd expect the lists to be very different this year," says Elliot Chun, managing partner at Architect Partners.