Andreessen Horowitz led the most crypto deals in 2022

Lucinda Shen
Data: Architect Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led the most crypto deals in 2022, boutique advisory firm Architect Partners shared with Lucinda exclusively.

Why it matters: Those who raised the largest funds remained highly active last year, and non-crypto native investors like Tiger Global and Coatue, fell from the rankings.

Details: The M&A boutique gave Lucinda an early look at its 2022 Crypto M&A report, which goes live at 12 p.m. ET today.

  • Per the report, a16z led 28 crypto deals in 2022 compared to 25 in 2021. Those bets include the likes of Yuga Labs and Flowcarbon.
  • It participated in roughly 47 total rounds last year — including ones where it was not a lead investor. Coinbase (95), FTX and Alameda (82), and Animoca Brands (79) made the most total investments last year.
  • a16z General Partner Chris Dixon told the Block in December that it still had over 50% of its $4.5 billion crypto fund to deploy.
  • Several other investors of the $1-billion-fund-plus club were also more active in 2022 than 2021, with Pantera, Paradigm and Electric also making the top 10 list of lead investors.

Yes, but: Haun Ventures is notably absent from that list.

Between the lines: "I'd expect the lists to be very different this year," says Elliot Chun, managing partner at Architect Partners.

  • Most of the checks last year were written in the first half of the year — before the winter storm came barreling in. The total amount crypto companies raised last year ($29 billion) for example exceeded the amount raised in 2021 ($27 billion) — a figure that is not expected to hold.
  • FTX/Alameda — one of the most active check writers of last year — is out of the picture. Many are also expecting another big player, DCG to slow down.
