Embedded debt repayment startup Method raises $16M

Ryan Lawler
Illustration of a piggy bank with glasses, a business tie and briefcase.

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Method, an Austin-based embedded debt repayment startup, has raised $16 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, Ryan writes.

Why it matters: Embedded finance APIs are becoming more sophisticated and enabling fintech developers to offer new applications to end users.

How it works: Method has built tools for developers to embed loan repayment, data, balance transfers and automation into their apps.

  • It gives developers access to a wide range of end-customer liabilities, including student loans, credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and utility bills, all through a single API.
  • The firm manages identity verification by tapping data from credit bureaus and wireless carriers to connect consumers to related accounts and liabilities without requiring them to enter user credentials.
  • It also built an automated payment system enabling fintech developers to streamline debt repayment in their apps.

Between the lines: Method founders Jose Bethancourt and Marco del Carmen got their start building GradJoy, a consumer-facing app to help people pay off student loans.

  • Along the way, they realized there weren’t many embedded finance tools for adding debt repayment to fintech apps.

Of note: Y Combinator, Abstract Ventures, Ardent Venture Partners, LiveOak Venture Partners and SV Angel are also investors.

  • Altogether, the company has raised $18.5 million in venture funding since launching in 2021.
