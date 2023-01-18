Coinbase is halting its Japan operations roughly a year-and-a-half after it set up shop in the country, the crypto exchange announced Wednesday.

Why it's the BFD: CEO Brian Armstrong last week revealed the company would cut operational costs by 25% and shut down projects, but he kept mum on which projects would fall by the wayside.

Details: Citing market conditions, Coinbase Japan said it would give customers until Feb. 16 to withdraw funds.

Coinbase also plans to conduct a review of its business in the country.

Background: Competitor Kraken also announced plans to exit Japan late last year.

Between the lines: The news makes Coinbase an even more unlikely suitor for FTX Japan, which has gone up for sale amid its parent company's bankruptcy proceedings.

Monex Group CEO Oki Matsumoto has voiced interest in the asset, per Bloomberg.

Of note: Coinbase executives have deemed international expansion a core part of the company's strategy, with Armstrong in November noting that more spot trading has moved offshore.

What we're watching: Which international markets Coinbase will double down on, and which it plans to retreat from in the current downturn.