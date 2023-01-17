Three Arrows founders pitch new crypto startup

The founders of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are seeking $25 million in seed funding for a startup that will capitalize on the growing rash of crypto bankruptcies, per the Block.

Why it matters: Kyle Davies and Su Zhu are building a company with two other co-founders in the ashes of an industry blowup that they helped stoke, Lucinda writes.

Details: In a pitch deck shown to investors this month, Davies and Zhu say the startup plans to match crypto bankruptcy claim holders to potential buyers and sellers.

Cheekily dubbed GTX, a reference to FTX, the venture aims to eventually become a crypto and stock trading marketplace.

Claim holders that train on the platform will be eligible for equity in the new company based on the size of their claims.

Of note: Davies and Zhu are joined by CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam in the building of GTX. CoinFLEX filed for restructuring in a Seychelles court last year.

What they're saying: The "current process of buying and selling claims on competitor platforms is clunky, expensive and impossible for small claim holders to access," the pitch deck reads.

Background: Three Arrows, which Davies and Zhu co-founded, was a crypto hedge fund that officially entered liquidation in June, a collapse that sparked a broader contagion that quickly pervaded the industry.