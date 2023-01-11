Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital received initial court approval to move forward with its proposed sale to Binance.US.

Why it matters: The approval brings Binance.US one step closer to closing the acquisition, and Voyager Digital customers closer to recouping funds locked up during bankruptcy proceedings.

Driving the news: U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles on Tuesday allowed Voyager to move forward with an updated asset purchase agreement with Binance.US and to solicit creditor votes on the sale.

In doing so, Wiles overruled objections from federal and state regulators that questioned whether Binance was financially stable enough to close the proposed transaction.

Details: As part of the proposed deal, Binance.US will pay $20 million and take over approximately $1 billion in assets on behalf of Voyager customers.

If and when the deal closes, those customers could cash out assets from their accounts for the first time since Voyager halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy last summer.

What's next: The deal faces hurdles before moving forward. It needs approval from a majority of Voyager's creditors and is subject to another confirmation hearing in March.