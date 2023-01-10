Boston-based insurtech startup Wunderite has raised $7.2 million in Series A funding led by existing investor Spark Capital.

Why it matters: The funding is driven in part from the insurance industry’s size, and its over-reliance on both antiquated software, and pen-and-paper workflows.

How it works: Wunderite builds cloud-based software to let independent agents collaboratively gather underwriting data from clients applying for insurance.

It has a library of over 3,000 insurance applications it has digitized to make them more accessible to both agents and clients.

Prior to Wunderite, applications were traditionally filled out in PDF format and exchanged via email, according to founder and CEO Peter MacDonald.

But with its platform, agents can send applications to clients who fill them out online — and then later share that underwriting data with carriers.

Between the lines: MacDonald is familiar with the problem Wunderite is seeking to solve from time he spent at his family’s independent insurance agency.

As a result, Wunderite is not trying to disintermediate the industry by targeting clients directly but instead looking to provide better tools for agents already in the market.

“The majority of insurance in the country, especially property and casualty insurance, is sold through independent insurance agents, and that’s growing,” MacDonald said.

What’s next: The company plans to launch cross-mapping functionality that would allow a client to complete one application and automatically fill in data on multiple applications for different carriers or different types of insurance.

Of note: With the latest round, Wunderite has raised a total of $10.8 million to date.