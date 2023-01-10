Exclusive: Insurtech startup Wunderite raises $7.2M
Boston-based insurtech startup Wunderite has raised $7.2 million in Series A funding led by existing investor Spark Capital.
Why it matters: The funding is driven in part from the insurance industry’s size, and its over-reliance on both antiquated software, and pen-and-paper workflows.
How it works: Wunderite builds cloud-based software to let independent agents collaboratively gather underwriting data from clients applying for insurance.
- It has a library of over 3,000 insurance applications it has digitized to make them more accessible to both agents and clients.
- Prior to Wunderite, applications were traditionally filled out in PDF format and exchanged via email, according to founder and CEO Peter MacDonald.
- But with its platform, agents can send applications to clients who fill them out online — and then later share that underwriting data with carriers.
Between the lines: MacDonald is familiar with the problem Wunderite is seeking to solve from time he spent at his family’s independent insurance agency.
- As a result, Wunderite is not trying to disintermediate the industry by targeting clients directly but instead looking to provide better tools for agents already in the market.
- “The majority of insurance in the country, especially property and casualty insurance, is sold through independent insurance agents, and that’s growing,” MacDonald said.
What’s next: The company plans to launch cross-mapping functionality that would allow a client to complete one application and automatically fill in data on multiple applications for different carriers or different types of insurance.
Of note: With the latest round, Wunderite has raised a total of $10.8 million to date.
- York IE and Correlation Ventures participated in the Series A funding, which also included some strategic investors.